A Pedestrian walks through the Main Quadrangles (Quad) on the Hyde Park Campus of the University of Chicago on November 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The University of Chicago is one of the most prestigious schools in the nation, and all of the hard work that students put in is apparently fueled by caffeinated beverages.

According to data released by GrubHub, the university is the “Most Caffeinated” school in the entire United States. Students at the school order caffeinated beverages 138 percent more than the national average, edging out schools like MIT and Brandeis for the undisputed caffeine title.

The data was compiled by analyzing orders from email accounts ending in “.edu” over the fall of 2016 and the spring of 2017, according to the food ordering service.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s alma mater, Sarah Lawrence University, is the ninth-most caffeinated school in America, according to the study. Northwestern University in Evanston checks in at number 16.

Illinois State University in Bloomington ranks ninth in terms of most orders placed late at night, while the University of Illinois in Champaign checks in at number 19 on that list.