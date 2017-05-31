United Airlines is facing a $435,000 penalty for allegedly flying an aircraft nearly two dozen times that was “not in an airworthy condition,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA alleges that United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on a Boeing 787 on June 9, 2014, in response to a problem a flight crew reported two days prior, the agency said in a release.

However, United then “failed to perform a required inspection of the work before returning the aircraft to service,” the FAA said.

Authorities said the airline then used the plane for 23 domestic and international flights before the inspection was completed on June 28, 2014. Two of those flights occurred after the FAA notified United that it had not performed the inspection, the FAA alleges.

“Maintaining the highest levels of safety depends on operators closely following all applicable rules and regulations,” FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement. “Failing to do so can create unsafe conditions.”

“At United, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,” a spokesman for United said in a statement. “We took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review.”

United has requested a meeting with the FAA on the case, officials said.

According to the agency’s guidelines, airlines can appeal fines, with decisions rendered by the FAA’s Office of Adjudication.Details on the 23 flights were not immediately made available.

