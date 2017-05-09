Uber to Deliver Puppy Playtime Across Chicago

Animal Planet partnered with Uber and the Anti-Cruelty Society Wednesday to offer another version of their puppy bowl in Chicago. NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016)

Your Wednesday is about to get a whole lot cuter.

That's because rideshare giant Uber has teamed up with The Anti-Cruelty Society to bring back on-demand puppy delivery across Chicago.

The big event takes place on Wednesday, in honor of National Pet Week, with the goal of raising awareness about adoption - and with hopes of finding forever homes for dogs in need.

For a $30 fee benefiting The Anti-Cruelty Society, Chicagoans can use the Uber app to order "puppy playtime" on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If your request is accepted, puppies will be delivered to your location for 15 minutes of "snuggle time," according to a release.

The company asks that you have an enclosed space ready for playtime, and if you can't bear parting at the end - select puppies will be available for adoption and you can ask a volunteer how to begin the process.

“We’re excited to team up with Uber to bring awareness to such an important cause, pet adoption and grateful to have such a fantastic partner in Uber!" Anti-Cruelty Society spokeswoman Colette Bradley said in a statement.

"What a fun, cuddly, and therapeutic way to get out the message of the importance of adopting companion animals," she added.

This is the second year Uber and the Anti-Cruelty Society have teamed up for the "UberPUPPIES" promotion.