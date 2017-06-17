Two Teenage Boys Shot on Chicago's South Side Saturday

Two teenage boys were shot on the 5500 block of South Shields on Saturday afternoon, Chicago Police said.

One of the boys, a 15-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Police.

The other boy, also 15-years-old, suffered a wound on his left leg, and he was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting took place at approximately 4:17 p.m., police said. No further details were available on the shooting, but police are continuing to investigate.