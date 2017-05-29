Two people were shot while they were travelling on Interstate 57 Monday morning, and two more victims in the car were also transported to area hospitals after the vehicle collided with another car following the shooting. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

Two people were shot and two more were taken to the hospital after a shooting and a car crash on Interstate 57 Monday morning, according to the Illinois State Police.

According to police, two people were shot while driving northbound on I-57 near 115th Street at 2:45 a.m.

Shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger according to police, causing a silver sedan, driven by the victims, to get rear ended by another vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, who spoke with NBC 5, two additional victims from the sedan were taken to the hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

“We just heard several shots, like five or six of them,” a biker who was a witness to the shooting told NBC 5. “After that we heard the accident, and that’s when we came over here.”

According to NBC 5, two people went to Roseland in good condition, while two more victims were transported to Advocate Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.