Two Chicago-based companies are ranked among America's best places to work, according to a new list released this week.



The list, titled “Top Companies Where the World Wants to Work Now,” was released this week by LinkedIn, and featured some of the biggest names in business.

The top company from Chicago was JLL, a commercial real estate firm. The company checked in at number 21 on the list, with more than 77,000 employees across 300 corporate offices. The company was cited by the website for revamping its corporate headquarters in Chicago, as it added wifi-enabled cafes and a club for events.

The other Chicago-based company to make the cut was Edelman, a PR and communications firm. Checking in at number 48 on the list with 6500 employees, the company is growing, and they also look after their employees’ mental health as well according to LinkedIn, as they fund a one-week sabbatical to pursue charitable causes for 30 employees each year.

Two other companies on the list are headquartered in the Midwest, with Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group (45) and Michigan-based Stryker (23) also appearing.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, checked in at number one in the rankings, with Amazon, Facebook, Salesforce, and Uber rounding out the top five.