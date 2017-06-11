Two 16-year-old boys were shot at the 31st Street beach, and both were listed in critical condition, Chicago Police announced Sunday night.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, and the other sustained a gunshot wound to his legs, according to police. Both were transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Lake Shore Drive at approximately 7 p.m., according to police. Police were called to the scene and ordered the beach closed, according to NBC 5’s Chris Hush.