President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin for the second time in office on Tuesday.

Trump plans to meet with so-called ‘Obamacare victims’ on Air Force One upon his arrival in Milwaukee before making a statement on healthcare at 3:10 p.m.

Accompanied by his daughter and advisor Ivanka, as well as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Trump will then tour Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

With an enrollment of around 8,799 students, WCTC offers associate degrees, apprenticeships and certificate programs in fields that include manufacturing and skilled trades.

Trump will host at workforce development roundtable at WCTC as part of his ‘Workforce Development Week’ aimed at expanding apprenticeships nationwide.

“We are honored by the opportunity to showcase our campus, students and employer partnerships on a national stage as part of the President’s visit to WCTC,” WCTC spokeswoman Shelly Kuhn said in a statement.

“We are confident that this visit will help provide renewed focus on the importance of technical colleges to the health of our economy – both here in Wisconsin and around the country,” Kuhn added.

Following his visit to WCTC, Trump will then speak at a fundraiser for Walker, who also appeared with the president during his most recent visit to the state earlier this year.

Touting his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order targeting the H-1B visa program that allows workers from other countries to enter the U.S. for employment, Trump last visited Wisconsin in April, appearing in Kenosha at tool manufacturer Snap-on with Walker and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

That trip marked his first visit as president to Wisconsin, which he won by under 23,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point – making him the first Republican to carry the state since 1984.

Trump also visited Wisconsin in late 2016 to hold a rally in West Allis as part of his ‘thank you’ tour after winning election.

Trump had planned an earlier visit to Milwaukee in late January to deliver a speech on the economy that was ultimately canceled.