Dear President Trump: Kindergarten Class Writes Letters to President

A kindergarten class in Spokane, Washington recently wrote President Donald Trump a letter. It included both tips on being a great leader, and some burning questions of their own. "We wanted to give him some advice to be a great president," said one student. So what does that include when you're 5 years old? Students at Jefferson Elementary said it means to share, include everyone, and be kind. "Some of the advice was be responsible and be kind and treat everyone fairly no matter what," said another kindergartner. The students were also fascinated about President Trump's pet, or lack thereof.