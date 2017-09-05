President Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy that protects nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors from deportation. Here’s a look at what DACA is, and what could happen moving forward.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "lawful, orderly wind-down" of the DACA immigration program late Tuesday morning, claiming the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was an issue best tackled by Congress instead of the executive branch. The program was created by the Obama administration in 2012.