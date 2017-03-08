Toppers Pizza Closes All Locations in Chicago and Illinois

Toppers Pizza, the Wisconsin-based pizza franchise known for its unique "house recipes" and signature cheesy breadsticks, has shuttered all five of its locations in Illinois.

Four of the restaurants were in Chicago – in the South Loop, West Loop, Wrigleyville and Bucktown neighborhoods. The fifth location was in DeKalb.

“Toppers Pizza will be back in Illinois under the right circumstances and with the right franchisee partners in the future, but we are restructuring in order to focus our growth efforts in other states,” the company’s founder and president Scott Gittrich said in a statement.

“It has been an honor to serve our Toppers fanatics in Illinois and we are proud of the quality pizza experience we've been able to share,” he added. “Until next time, ‘Never Settle’ for crappy pizza, Illinois!”

The first Toppers Pizza opened in Whitewater, Wisconsin, in 1993, and has since expanded to more than 75 locations in 13 states, according to the company’s website.

With a focus on pick-up and delivery orders, the company boasts a diverse topping menu and several “house recipes,” including the “Loaded Tot-zza” with tater tots and ranch sauce, as well as a “Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese” pizza, among several others.

The cheesy “Topperstix” are also a menu staple for the franchise, which caters to a late-night crowd as many locations stay open until 3 a.m. or later.