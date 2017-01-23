Ahead of Sunday's game against the Canucks, former Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick became the third honoree to join the team for "One More Shift," an effort to honor alumni on the ice. He talks with NBC5's Jeff Blanzy after the event. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Chicago Blackhawks did not have an easy time defeating the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night, but as they pulled off the impressive triumph, several players on the team hit remarkable milestones of their own.

Before the game started, the Blackhawks honored Jeremy Roenick as part of their “One More Shift” promotion, allowing the former star to skate around the United Center ice. After he left, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews promptly tied, and then moved past, the legendary forward on the team’s all-time assists list.

With three assists in the game, Toews now has 331 assists in his career, putting him 12th on the team’s all-time assist list.

Toews wasn’t the only player to achieve a significant career milestone in the game. Teammate Corey Crawford also made some history of his own, as he notched the victory and earned the 200th win of his career with the Blackhawks.

That feat has only been matched by three other players, as goaltenders Glenn Hall, Tony Esposito, and Eddie Belfour have had that many wins while wearing a Blackhawks uniform. With two more wins, Crawford would pass Belfour and vault himself even further up the list of all-time Blackhawks goaltenders.

In keeping with the “round numbers” theme, Marian Hossa also hit a big milestone as he notched his 400th point as a member of the Blackhawks. He was a big part of the team’s success in the game, scoring a goal in the closing seconds to seal the Blackhawks’ victory.

Finally, Brian Campbell got in on the act as well. After he had an assist taken away from him in his last outing, Campbell finally got his 500th career NHL point as he picked up an assist on Richard Panik’s first period goal.

Even with all of that history, the victory didn’t come easily for the Blackhawks. They were up 2-0 heading into the third period, but the Canucks quickly tied things up. The game remained tied until there was just over a minute remaining in regulation, but Toews came to the rescue and scored to give his team a lead they would not relinquish in a 4-2 triumph.