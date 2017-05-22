Toddler Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Carpentersville

A toddler was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Carpentersville, police said. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

A toddler was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Carpentersville, police said.

The crash happened at about 9:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive near the intersection of Deer Creek and Rosewood drives in the Lakewood Estates subdivision, according to police.

Carpentersville officers administered first aid, but the child, identified as 2-year-old Levi Cruz, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries due to an auto striking a pedestrian.

Chief Michael Kilbourne told the Chicago Sun-Times it wasn't clear whether the toddler was inside or outside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The pickup truck was later towed from a ravine a few feet from where the boy was killed.

The crash remains under investigation. The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County coroner’s office are assisting police.