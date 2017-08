Monday's historic solar eclipse truly was a sight to behold, from Carbondale to the Adler Planetarium to downtown Chicago.

If you wished you could have seen the eclipse from across the area, we have you covered, with cameras monitoring the celestial sight no glasses required.

Scroll down for close-up time-lapses as seen from Carbondale and the Adler Planetarium, and see how dark the sky became from the Chicago River to Navy Pier.



Timelapse: Watch the Solar Eclipse Over Carbondale

Watch the total solar eclipse as it happened over Carbondale, Illinois Monday -- in less than a minute. (Published 4 hours ago)

Timelapse: See the Solar Eclipse Over Adler Planetarium

Watch this gorgeous time-lapse of the solar eclipse from Chicago's Adler Planetarium! (Published 47 minutes ago)

Timelapse: See Chicago's 'Bean' Shine Under Solar Eclipse

See Chicago's 'Bean' go dark under Monday's solar eclipse. (Published 2 hours ago)

Timelapse: See Navy Pier Under Solar Eclipse

See how Navy Pier looked during Monday's solar eclipse. (Published 2 hours ago)

Timelapse: Watch Daley Plaza Under Solar Eclipse

Watch crowds gather at Daley Plaza to watch the historic total eclipse. (Published 2 hours ago)

Timelapse: See Michigan Avenue Under Solar Eclipse

See how Michigan Avenue looked before, during and after Monday's historic solar eclipse. (Published 2 hours ago)

Timelapse: Watch Solar Eclipse Over Chicago River