Time Running Out For Kennedy to Choose Running Mate

Chris Kennedy is the only Democratic candidate for governor who has not yet announced his choice as his lieutenant governor, but time is running out.

On Tuesday the candidates for the March 2018 primary -- and not just those running for governor -- will begin passing petitions to get signatures to appear on the ballot.

There's speculation of several names as possible Kennedy running mates, but no announcement has been made.

At Democratic Day at the Illinois State Fair, Kennedy was asked if he's looking for an outsider -- someone outside of state government -- and he declined to answer, asking reporters to give him a couple of weeks.

There are reports from several political sources that Kennedy has had difficulty getting someone to join him in the 2018 campaign.

It's a job former Lt. Governor Robert Kustra quit in 1994 and others have tried to abolish the position altogether as unnecessary.

Names mentioned by multiple political insiders as possible running mates for Kennedy include: State Sen. Kwame Raoul, Cook County Commissioner Jesus Chuy Garcia, President of the Chicago Police Board Lori Lightfoot, former Congressman Jerry Costello and former City Treasurer Stephanie Neeley.

The Kennedy campaign will not speculate on when the announcement will be made or whom has been chosen.