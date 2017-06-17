Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Chicago Area

After a warm and humid afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the area on Saturday night.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, there is a potential for isolated tornadoes associated with the storms. Wind gusts of up to 70 MPH are also possible, along with half-dollar size hail and a chance of localized flooding in some areas.

Forecasts from NBC 5 and the National Weather Service indicate that scattered strong to severe storms could form north of Chicago, but that the greatest chance of severe weather will remain primarily south of Interstate 80.

NBC’s hourly forecast suggests that storms could start rolling through the Chicago area around 8 p.m., with a 40 percent chance of rain. That chance spikes to 80 percent at 9 p.m., as temperatures fall and potentially strong storms move through the area.