Where were you in 1977?

That year, Jimmy Carter was president, "Star Wars" opened in movie theaters, a gallon of gas cost 65 cents, and the 4,200 registered participants in the Mayor Daley Marathon made it the largest marathon in the world at the time.

So much has changed since Chicago's first marathon. Every day leading up to the Oct. 8 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, we'll take you through another year of local, cultural and marathon history.

Scroll down for a look back.

1981

This Year in Bank of America Chicago Marathon History: 1981

(Published 58 minutes ago)

1980

This Year in Bank of America Chicago Marathon History: 1980

(Published 2 hours ago)

1979

This Year in Bank of America Chicago Marathon History: 1979

(Published 2 hours ago)

1978

This Year in Bank of America Chicago Marathon History: 1978

(Published 2 hours ago)

1977

This Year in Bank of America Chicago Marathon History: 1977