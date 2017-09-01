40 Years of Bank of America Chicago Marathon: A Look Back at Culture, History - NBC Chicago
40 Years of Bank of America Chicago Marathon: A Look Back at Culture, History

Every day leading up to the Oct. 8 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, we'll take you through another year of local, cultural and marathon history.

    Where were you in 1977?

    That year, Jimmy Carter was president, "Star Wars" opened in movie theaters, a gallon of gas cost 65 cents, and the 4,200 registered participants in the Mayor Daley Marathon made it the largest marathon in the world at the time.

    So much has changed since Chicago's first marathon. Every day leading up to the Oct. 8 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, we'll take you through another year of local, cultural and marathon history.

    Scroll down for a look back.

