 Things to Do This Weekend in Chicago Area: June 9-June 11 | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Things to Do This Weekend in Chicago Area: June 9-June 11

By Elyssa Kaufman

2 hours ago

Check out this list of the top 10 events happening this weekend in the Chicago area.

More Photo Galleries
Top Celeb Pics: Country Music Awards, Bill Cosby Trial
Behind the Scenes of Where James Comey Will Testify Thursday
Connect With Us
AdChoices