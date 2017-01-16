A World Series championship Chicago Cubs team hasn't visited the White House in 108 years. President Barack Obama made sure it was a memorable one.

A World Series championship Chicago Cubs team hasn't visited the White House in 108 years. President Barack Obama made sure it was a memorable one.

"Do know, that among Sox fans, I am the Cubs' number one fan," Obama, a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, said Monday afternoon as he honored the North Side team.

It capped a ceremony filled with honors, jokes, accolades and even a "pardon" from Theo Epstein, president of Baseball Operations for the Cubs.

Relive the historic celebration below, including Obama finding commonality with David Ross, a story about the president catching a staffer at a game instead of in the office, and why he and First Lady Michelle Obama have a divided baseball household.

Obama welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House: "I will say to the Cubs, it took you long enough. I've only got four days left."

Obama Welcomes World Series Championship Chicago Cubs to White House (Published 34 minutes ago)

How much does Michelle Obama actullay love the Chicago Cubs? This much:



Michelle Obama, Lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan (Published 32 minutes ago)

That time the Obamas caught a staffer in a Ferris Bueller moment:



Obama Reveals Time He Caught His Staffer in a Ferris Bueller Moment (Published 29 minutes ago)

Obama proclaims what he and David Ross have in common:



What Obama and David Ross Have in Common (Published 28 minutes ago)

Obama relives the most epic moments of the Cubs' playoff run and compliments Cubs general manager Joe Maddon on his outfit:



Obama Compliments Joe Maddon's Outfit (Published 26 minutes ago)

Theo Epstein offers Obama a "midnight pardon" for being a Sox fan:



Theo Epstein Pardons Obama For Being a Sox Fan (Published 24 minutes ago)

The team presents Obama with the one gift every Cubs fan wants:



Chicago Cubs Give Obama Amazing Gifts (Published 23 minutes ago)

Obama reveals whether he will wear that Cubs jersey the team just gifted him:



Will Obama Wear Cubs Jersey Team Gifted Him at White House (Published 21 minutes ago)