A World Series championship Chicago Cubs team hasn't visited the White House in 108 years. President Barack Obama made sure it was a memorable one.
"Do know, that among Sox fans, I am the Cubs' number one fan," Obama, a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, said Monday afternoon as he honored the North Side team.
It capped a ceremony filled with honors, jokes, accolades and even a "pardon" from Theo Epstein, president of Baseball Operations for the Cubs.
Relive the historic celebration below, including Obama finding commonality with David Ross, a story about the president catching a staffer at a game instead of in the office, and why he and First Lady Michelle Obama have a divided baseball household.
Obama welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House: "I will say to the Cubs, it took you long enough. I've only got four days left."
How much does Michelle Obama actullay love the Chicago Cubs? This much:
That time the Obamas caught a staffer in a Ferris Bueller moment:
Obama proclaims what he and David Ross have in common:
Obama relives the most epic moments of the Cubs' playoff run and compliments Cubs general manager Joe Maddon on his outfit:
Theo Epstein offers Obama a "midnight pardon" for being a Sox fan:
The team presents Obama with the one gift every Cubs fan wants:
Obama reveals whether he will wear that Cubs jersey the team just gifted him: