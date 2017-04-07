Police Respond to Threat at Terre Haute High School

Police responded to a school in Terre Haute, Ind., Friday morning in response to a threat on campus.

Multiple police units entered Terre Haute North Vigo High School, some wearing SWAT gear and carrying assault rifles, according to local reports.

Terre Haute City Police could not immediately comment on the situation. Police Chief John Plasse told the Tribune-Star they had to check on everyone's safety first.

It was not confirmed that anyone inside the school has a gun, though unconfirmed tweets described this as an emergency situation.

An Indiana State Police sergeant tweeted that there were no injuries, reminding residents to "remain calm and vigilant."

Parents gathered outside the school to wait for their children. They were seen praying for a peaceful resolution.