A Tennessee teen's love for pizza has brought her more than a full stomach: it also got her accepted into one of the nation's most prestigious schools.

When teenager Carolina Williams applied to Yale University, she was asked to write an essay about something that she "loves to do." Instead of writing about volunteer opportunities or extracurricular activities, Williams went with a different approach: she wrote an essay about how much she loves ordering pizza from Papa John's:

Not only was the essay creative, but it was also good enough to earn her an acceptance letter from the prestigious university. She was also offered a pizza party for her and her dormmates from Papa John's CEO John Schnatter, as well as an internship with the pizza company.

Williams will not be attending Yale, however. The teen has chosen instead to attend Auburn University, according to The Tennessean.