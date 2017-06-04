Teenager's Love of Pizza Earns Her a College Acceptance Letter | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Teenager's Love of Pizza Earns Her a College Acceptance Letter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

     A Tennessee teen's love for pizza has brought her more than a full stomach: it also got her accepted into one of the nation's most prestigious schools. 

    When teenager Carolina Williams applied to Yale University, she was asked to write an essay about something that she "loves to do." Instead of writing about volunteer opportunities or extracurricular activities, Williams went with a different approach: she wrote an essay about how much she loves ordering pizza from Papa John's: 

    Not only was the essay creative, but it was also good enough to earn her an acceptance letter from the prestigious university. She was also offered a pizza party for her and her dormmates from Papa John's CEO John Schnatter, as well as an internship with the pizza company. 

    Williams will not be attending Yale, however. The teen has chosen instead to attend Auburn University, according to The Tennessean. 

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices