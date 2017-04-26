Authorities are searching for a man who sexually abused a teenage girl on a CTA bus in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was on the bus when a man approached her and began sexually abusing her.

The man then exited the bus and fled westbound on Milwaukee Ave., officials said, and the victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police had only a vague description of the offender, saying that he was believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

No one is in custody in connection with the attack, according to police, who continue to investigate.