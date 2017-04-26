Police Search for Man Who Sexually Abused Girl on CTA Bus in Logan Square | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Police Search for Man Who Sexually Abused Girl on CTA Bus in Logan Square

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Authorities are searching for a man who sexually abused a teenage girl on a CTA bus in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

    The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

    Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was on the bus when a man approached her and began sexually abusing her.

    The man then exited the bus and fled westbound on Milwaukee Ave., officials said, and the victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in stable condition.

    Police had only a vague description of the offender, saying that he was believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

    No one is in custody in connection with the attack, according to police, who continue to investigate.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices