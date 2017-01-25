A teenager was pulled from a pool at a high school on Chicago's Southwest Side on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred at John F. Kennedy High School, located at 6325 W. 56th Street in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood, authorities said.

The Chicago Fire Department was dispatched to the school around 1 p.m., according to spokesperson Larry Langford. A 14-year-old boy was pulled from the pool and was unconscious, Langford said.

First responders performed CPR at the scene before the boy was taken to MacNeal Hospital. Information on his condition and further details were not immediately available.

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

