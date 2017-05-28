Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty is one of the big reasons that the team is among the top sides in Major League Soccer, and his quality play has been recognized by Team USA.

McCarty, who was acquired by the Fire during the offseason, was officially included in the U.S. squad for the team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June, the Fire announced on Sunday. McCarty was one of eight midfielders included on the 27-man roster for the games.

The United States currently sits in fourth in group qualifying for the World Cup, which will take place next summer in Russia.

McCarty has been a big part of the Fire’s success so far this season, as the team has matched its best ever start through 13 games since they joined MLS in 1997. The Fire currently have 24 points in the standings, and they are in second place in the league’s Eastern Conference.

Here is the full squad, as announced by U.S. coach Bruce Arena:

Goalkeepers:Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath, Tim Howard, Nick Rimando

Defenders:DaMarcus Beasley, Matt Besler, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, Timmy Chandler, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Hedges, Tim Ream, Jorge Villafana, DeAndre Yedlin, Graham Zusi

Midfielders:Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Alejandro Bedoya, Michael Bradley, Fabian Johnson, Dax McCarty, Darlington Nagbe, Christian Pulisic

Forwards:Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris, Bobby Wood

After their win on Thursday over FC Dallas, the Fire have won four consecutive matches, their longest winning streak since the 2012 season.