Taste of Chicago 2017 Restaurants Announced

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday the lineup of 67 restaurants that will participate at the 37th annual Taste of Chicago this July 5–9 in Grant Park. Showcasing Chicago’s diverse culinary scene, this year’s list of five-day vendors, pop-up restaurants and food trucks will offer Taste-goers an endless variety of dining options to suit every palate, the city says.
“As our culinary reputation grows on the national and international stage, the Taste of Chicago is a reflection of Chicago’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene,” says Emanuel. “Taste of Chicago brings together a unique array of cuisines and cultural offerings, giving Chicagoans and visitors alike the opportunity to sample the greatest foods our city has to offer from both new restaurants and long-time favorites.”
All 67 vendors will offer signature items, the city says, as well as the popular “Taste Of” portions priced at $3.00 or less.
The annual event will also include live concerts and celebrity chef meals (tickets go on sale Wednesday).
"Attendees of the Celebrity Chef du Jour will enjoy a sit-down, three-course meal in an air-conditioned and decorated dining pavilion for only $45 per person for the July 5, 6, 7 and 9 dinners and $30 per person for the July 8 brunch (limit 4 tickets per person for each meal)," the city says.
The restaurants, pop-up eateries and food trucks are as follows:
Five-Day Restaurants (*New for 2017)
Beat Kitchen
2100 W. Belmont Ave.
*Ben’s Bar Be Cue
5931 W. North Ave.
Billy Goat Tavern & Grill
1535 W. Madison St.
BJ's Market & Bakery
8734 S. Stony Island Ave.
Caffe Gelato
2034 W. Division St.
Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
300 W. 26th St.
Chicago's Dog House
816 W. Fullerton Ave.
Churro Factory
2214 S. Wolcott Ave.
Connie's Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.
Dia De Los Tamales
939 W. 18th St.
Doom Street Eats (now five days)
Located at Markets Throughout Chicago
Farmer's Fridge
108 N. State St.
Porkchop
941 W. Randolph St.
Punky's Pizza & Pasta
2600 S. Wallace St.
Ricobene's on 26th Street
252 W. 26th St.
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
225 S. Canal St.
Star of Siam
11 E. Illinois St.
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st St.
Frannie's Café Inc
623 S. Wabash Ave.
Gold Coast Dogs
225 S. Canal St.
Iyanze
4623 N. Broadway
Kasia's Deli
2101 W. Chicago Ave.
La Bomba Restaurant
3221 W. Armitage Ave.
La Mexicana
4171 S. Archer Ave.
*Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
2120 S. Canal St.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
805 S. State St.
Miller's Pub
134 S. Wabash Ave.
Oak Street Beach Café
O'Briens Restaurant & Bar
45 E. Riverwalk Dr. South
Texas de Brazil
210 E. Illinois St.
The Eli's Cheesecake Co.
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
The Fudge Pot
1532 N. Wells St.
Tuscany
1014 W. Taylor St.
*Ukai Japanese Restaurant
1059 W. Belmont Ave.
Vee-Vee's African Restaurant
6232 N. Broadway
Pop-Up Restaurants (*New for 2017)
*Brightwok Kitchen
21 E. Adams
*Broken English
75 E. Lake St.
Dinky Donuts, Inc.
Located at Markets throughout Chicago
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
2518 W. 63rd St.
*Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
1251 W. Fullerton Ave.
Jin Ju Restaurant
5203 N. Clark St.
*Just Salad
20 E. Jackson Blvd.
MAD Social
1140 W. Madison St.
Pork & Mindy's
1623 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Puffs of Doom
Located at Markets throughout Chicago
Riva
700 E. Grand Ave., Navy Pier
Rojo Gusano
4217 N. Ravenswood Ave.
*Seoul Taco
738 N. Clark St.
*The Little Beet Table
845 N. State St.
*Warm Belly Bakery
1148 W. Monroe St.
Yum Dum
Located throughout Chicago
Food Trucks (*New for 2017)
*American Glory
Auntie Vee's
*Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
*Cheesie’s Pub and Grub
Da Lobsta
*El Patron
Giordano's
Harold's Chicken
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
*Bop Bar Truck
Bruges Brothers
La Cocinita Food Truck
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
*The Cajun Connoisseur
The Fat Shallot
The Lifeway Kefir Shop