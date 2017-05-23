Taste of Chicago 2017 Restaurants Announced | NBC Chicago
Taste of Chicago 2017 Restaurants Announced

    Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday the lineup of 67 restaurants that will participate at the 37th annual Taste of Chicago this July 5–9 in Grant Park. Showcasing Chicago’s diverse culinary scene, this year’s list of five-day vendors, pop-up restaurants and food trucks will offer Taste-goers an endless variety of dining options to suit every palate, the city says.

    “As our culinary reputation grows on the national and international stage, the Taste of Chicago is a reflection of Chicago’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene,” says Emanuel. “Taste of Chicago brings together a unique array of cuisines and cultural offerings, giving Chicagoans and visitors alike the opportunity to sample the greatest foods our city has to offer from both new restaurants and long-time favorites.”

     All 67 vendors will offer signature items, the city says, as well as the popular “Taste Of” portions priced at $3.00 or less.

    The annual event will also include live concerts and celebrity chef meals (tickets go on sale Wednesday).

    "Attendees of the Celebrity Chef du Jour will enjoy a sit-down, three-course meal in an air-conditioned and decorated dining pavilion for only $45 per person for the July 5, 6, 7 and 9 dinners and $30 per person for the July 8 brunch (limit 4 tickets per person for each meal)," the city says.

    The restaurants, pop-up eateries and food trucks are as follows:

    Five-Day Restaurants (*New for 2017)

    Beat Kitchen

    2100 W. Belmont Ave.

    *Ben’s Bar Be Cue

    5931 W. North Ave.

    Billy Goat Tavern & Grill

    1535 W. Madison St.

    BJ's Market & Bakery

    8734 S. Stony Island Ave.

    Caffe Gelato

    2034 W. Division St.

    Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

    300 W. 26th St.

    Chicago's Dog House

    816 W. Fullerton Ave.

    Churro Factory

    2214 S. Wolcott Ave.

    Connie's Pizza

    2373 S. Archer Ave.

    Dia De Los Tamales

    939 W. 18th St.

    Doom Street Eats (now five days)

    Located at Markets Throughout Chicago

    Farmer's Fridge

    108 N. State St.

    Porkchop

    941 W. Randolph St.

    Punky's Pizza & Pasta

    2600 S. Wallace St.

    Ricobene's on 26th Street

    252 W. 26th St.

    Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

    225 S. Canal St.

    Star of Siam

    11 E. Illinois St.

    Franco's Ristorante

    300 W. 31st St.

    Frannie's Café Inc

    623 S. Wabash Ave.

    Gold Coast Dogs

    225 S. Canal St.

    Iyanze

    4623 N. Broadway

    Kasia's Deli

    2101 W. Chicago Ave.

    La Bomba Restaurant

    3221 W. Armitage Ave.

    La Mexicana

    4171 S. Archer Ave.

    *Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp

    2120 S. Canal St.

    Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

    805 S. State St.

    Miller's Pub

    134 S. Wabash Ave.

    Oak Street Beach Café

    O'Briens Restaurant & Bar

    45 E. Riverwalk Dr. South

    Texas de Brazil

    210 E. Illinois St.

    The Eli's Cheesecake Co.

    6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

    The Fudge Pot

    1532 N. Wells St.

    Tuscany

    1014 W. Taylor St.

    *Ukai Japanese Restaurant

    1059 W. Belmont Ave.

    Vee-Vee's African Restaurant

    6232 N. Broadway

    Pop-Up Restaurants (*New for 2017)

    *Brightwok Kitchen

    21 E. Adams

    *Broken English

    75 E. Lake St.

    Dinky Donuts, Inc.

    Located at Markets throughout Chicago

    Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

    2518 W. 63rd St.

    *Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

    1251 W. Fullerton Ave.

    Jin Ju Restaurant

    5203 N. Clark St.

    *Just Salad

    20 E. Jackson Blvd.

    MAD Social

    1140 W. Madison St.

    Pork & Mindy's

    1623 N. Milwaukee Ave.

    Puffs of Doom

    Located at Markets throughout Chicago

    Riva

    700 E. Grand Ave., Navy Pier

    Rojo Gusano

    4217 N. Ravenswood Ave.

    *Seoul Taco

    738 N. Clark St.

    *The Little Beet Table

    845 N. State St.

    *Warm Belly Bakery

    1148 W. Monroe St.

    Yum Dum

    Located throughout Chicago

    Food Trucks (*New for 2017)

    *American Glory

    Auntie Vee's

    *Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

    *Cheesie’s Pub and Grub

    Da Lobsta

    *El Patron

    Giordano's

    Harold's Chicken

    Beavers Coffee + Donuts

    *Bop Bar Truck

    Bruges Brothers

    La Cocinita Food Truck

    Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

    *The Cajun Connoisseur

    The Fat Shallot

    The Lifeway Kefir Shop

