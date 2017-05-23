Taste of Chicago 2017 Restaurants Announced

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday the lineup of 67 restaurants that will participate at the 37th annual Taste of Chicago this July 5–9 in Grant Park. Showcasing Chicago’s diverse culinary scene, this year’s list of five-day vendors, pop-up restaurants and food trucks will offer Taste-goers an endless variety of dining options to suit every palate, the city says.

“As our culinary reputation grows on the national and international stage, the Taste of Chicago is a reflection of Chicago’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene,” says Emanuel. “Taste of Chicago brings together a unique array of cuisines and cultural offerings, giving Chicagoans and visitors alike the opportunity to sample the greatest foods our city has to offer from both new restaurants and long-time favorites.”

All 67 vendors will offer signature items, the city says, as well as the popular “Taste Of” portions priced at $3.00 or less.

The annual event will also include live concerts and celebrity chef meals (tickets go on sale Wednesday).

"Attendees of the Celebrity Chef du Jour will enjoy a sit-down, three-course meal in an air-conditioned and decorated dining pavilion for only $45 per person for the July 5, 6, 7 and 9 dinners and $30 per person for the July 8 brunch (limit 4 tickets per person for each meal)," the city says.



The restaurants, pop-up eateries and food trucks are as follows:

Five-Day Restaurants (*New for 2017)

Beat Kitchen

2100 W. Belmont Ave.

*Ben’s Bar Be Cue

5931 W. North Ave.

Billy Goat Tavern & Grill

1535 W. Madison St.

BJ's Market & Bakery

8734 S. Stony Island Ave.

Caffe Gelato

2034 W. Division St.

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

300 W. 26th St.

Chicago's Dog House

816 W. Fullerton Ave.

Churro Factory

2214 S. Wolcott Ave.

Connie's Pizza

2373 S. Archer Ave.

Dia De Los Tamales

939 W. 18th St.

Doom Street Eats (now five days)

Located at Markets Throughout Chicago

Farmer's Fridge

108 N. State St.

Porkchop

941 W. Randolph St.

Punky's Pizza & Pasta

2600 S. Wallace St.

Ricobene's on 26th Street

252 W. 26th St.

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

225 S. Canal St.

Star of Siam

11 E. Illinois St.

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st St.

Frannie's Café Inc

623 S. Wabash Ave.

Gold Coast Dogs

225 S. Canal St.

Iyanze

4623 N. Broadway

Kasia's Deli

2101 W. Chicago Ave.

La Bomba Restaurant

3221 W. Armitage Ave.

La Mexicana

4171 S. Archer Ave.

*Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp

2120 S. Canal St.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

805 S. State St.

Miller's Pub

134 S. Wabash Ave.

Oak Street Beach Café

O'Briens Restaurant & Bar

45 E. Riverwalk Dr. South

Texas de Brazil

210 E. Illinois St.

The Eli's Cheesecake Co.

6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

The Fudge Pot

1532 N. Wells St.

Tuscany

1014 W. Taylor St.

*Ukai Japanese Restaurant

1059 W. Belmont Ave.

Vee-Vee's African Restaurant

6232 N. Broadway

Pop-Up Restaurants (*New for 2017)

*Brightwok Kitchen

21 E. Adams

*Broken English

75 E. Lake St.

Dinky Donuts, Inc.

Located at Markets throughout Chicago

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

2518 W. 63rd St.

*Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

1251 W. Fullerton Ave.

Jin Ju Restaurant

5203 N. Clark St.

*Just Salad

20 E. Jackson Blvd.

MAD Social

1140 W. Madison St.

Pork & Mindy's

1623 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Puffs of Doom

Located at Markets throughout Chicago

Riva

700 E. Grand Ave., Navy Pier

Rojo Gusano

4217 N. Ravenswood Ave.

*Seoul Taco

738 N. Clark St.

*The Little Beet Table

845 N. State St.

*Warm Belly Bakery

1148 W. Monroe St.

Yum Dum

Located throughout Chicago

Food Trucks (*New for 2017)

*American Glory

Auntie Vee's

*Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

*Cheesie’s Pub and Grub

Da Lobsta

*El Patron

Giordano's

Harold's Chicken

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

*Bop Bar Truck

Bruges Brothers

La Cocinita Food Truck

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

*The Cajun Connoisseur

The Fat Shallot

The Lifeway Kefir Shop