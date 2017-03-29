Peek Inside Target's New Store Redesign

Target has unveiled a sneak peek at what the Minneapolis-based company calls its "most ambitious store re-design to date."



“With our next generation of store design, we’re investing to take the Target shopping experience to the next level by offering more elevated product presentations and a number of time-saving features,” Target’s chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said.



Newly released renderings depict curved, more circular center aisles and large glass windows. They show an enhanced grocery area featuring woodgrain fixtures and apparel, home and beauty departments with "elevated, cross-merchandise product presentations" to encourage browsing.



Other new elements include two entrances to the store, one "to find displays of exclusive brands and inspiring seasonal moments and the other for easy pick-up of online orders and groceries."



Target plans to open the first redesigned store in October in the Houston area, though hundreds of stores throughout throughout the country will see a redesign.



“The new design for this Houston store will provide the vision for the 500 reimagined stores planned for 2018 and 2019, with the goal of taking a customized approach to creating an enhanced shopping experience.”