‘Suspicious’ Items Found on West Side Deemed Not a Threat

An apartment building was evacuated early Thursday in the Homan Square neighborhood after a suspicious box was found in one of the West Side units.

The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Unit was called at 1:15 a.m. after “suspicious contents” were located inside an apartment in the 3500 block of West Flournoy, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the item was actually a box with old wires.

The surrounding units were evacuated as a precautionary measure, police said. Residents were allowed to return home when it was determined that there was no threat.