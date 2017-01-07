A murder suspect is dead following a shootout with police on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield Friday night, according to police. NBC5's Emily Florez reports. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A murder suspect is dead following a shootout with police on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield Friday night, authorities said.

Agents with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force arrived at the Lake Cook Road Station around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Three to five agents tracking the suspect believd to be involved in a murder investigation in Evergreen Park on Thursday boarded train on the Milwaukee District-North line, officials said, and found the suspect in the upper deck.

As the officers approached, authorities said the suspect fired multiple rounds at police, who returned fire as they retreated. The suspect was struck, then taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Lake County Coroner’s office.

No officers were shot, police said, but two officers were taken to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries sustained in the incident. Both have since been released.

Around 40 passengers on the train at the time of the shooting were evacuated and taken to a nearby Home Depot store to stay warm while waiting to gather their belongings from the train.

Nearly six hours later, around 4:30 a.m., the passengers were released from the scene.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a murder investigation that happened Thursday evening in south suburban Evergreen Park.

34-year-old David T. Murrell was shot and killed inside a vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot in the 8700 block of South Kedzie Avenue, authorities said.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into Friday’s shooting, and the Public Integrity Task Force responded in accordance with procedure in all officer-involved shootings.