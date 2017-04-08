Man Charged in Murder of Berwyn Couple Appears in Court

One week after a husband and wife were found dead inside their suburban Chicago home, police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the "heinous" crime. Ash-har Quraishi reports.

The man charged with the murder of a couple found dead inside their home in suburban Berwyn was expected to appear in court Saturday.

Roger Scoby, 40, of Schaumburg, confessed to the crime that left Berwyn couple Ira and Tommie Moore dead, authorities announced Friday.

Seventy-year-old Tommie Moore and 67-year-old Ira Moore were found dead in on their kitchen floor last Friday morning, according to police. Both had been shot and Tommie Moore had also been stabbed multiple times, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Police said investigators initially thought the couple may have died in a homicide-suicide, but the medical examiner's office said autopsies determined both were homicides.

That's when authorities say an investigation led them to Scoby, who was taken into custody with the help of the United State's Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

"He's known to them," said acting Chief Michael Cimaglia. "He's been at their home before. He's helped them out in the past."

Watch Live Another Puzzle Piece Added to April's Mysterious Pregnancy

Police allege evidence was recovered from Scoby's apartment and from his vehicle, including two guns, one of which they claim belonged to the Moore's and was used in the murder.

"A lot of physical evidence brought us our attention to the suspect on this one," said Det. Tom Tate, the lead investigator on the case. "Further investigation and interviews led us even closer."

Scoby was charged with two counts of murder Friday and is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.

In a statement, police say Ira Moore was a Vietnam Veteran. He and his wife had been married more than 20 years.

"This was a very heinous crime against of two of our elderly people - residents - citizens in this town," Cimaglia said. "It was just awful."