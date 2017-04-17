Summerfest Announces 2017 Headliners

Get your calendars ready-- Milwaukee's Summerfest headliners have been revealed.
Among the long list of top-charting acts are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Pink, The Chainsmokers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton and many more.
More than 100 artists will take to the stages at the 50th edition of the summer event, dubbed the world’s largest music festival.
New this year is the renvoated Miller Lite Oasis stage, which will feature headlining acts like Flume, The Suburbs, Soul Asylum, Steve Aoki, Barnes courtney, Tegan & Sara, DNCE, Brett Eldredge and more.
Also performing during this year's festival will be Dierks Bentley, Future, Big Sean, Sheryl Crow, The Shins, Peter Frampton, Atmosphere, Slightly Stoopid, Andy Grammer.
The year’s festival will take place from June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9. Tickets are available for purchase, with prices currently ranging from $25-$80.
See the full lineup here or see below for the list of headlining acts.
Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons
P!nk
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton
Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne
Zac Brown Band
The Chainsmokers
The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson
Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow
Jason Isbell
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price and Lukas Nelson
Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell and Future
Big Sean
Migos
Flume
Alessia Cara
Huey Lewis and the News
A Day to Remember
The Shins
The Band Perry
Steve Miller Band
DNCE
Atmosphere
Shinedown
Walk the Moon
Brett Eldredge
Miike Snow
Dispatch
Joss Stone
Steve Aoki
The Moody Blues
Third Eye Blind
AWOLNATION
Bleachers
Ziggy Marley
Tegan and Sara
Andy Grammer
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Phillip Phillips
Jon Bellion
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
NEEDTOBREATHE
Girl Talk
Peter Frampton
Dan + Shay
Slightly Stoopid
T-Pain
Walk Off The Earth
Chevelle
Frankie Ballard
MisterWives
House of Pain
REO Speedwagon
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Toto
Collective Soul
LOCASH
The Revivalists
KYLE
Guster
Phil Vassar
Hanson
BJ The Chicago Kid
Death From Above 1979
Blues Traveler
Jerrod Niemann
Peter Wolf
Blackberry Smoke
Ben Rector
Bebe Rexha
Car Seat Headrest
Allen Stone
JJ Grey & Mofro
Highly Suspect
Spin Doctors
Danny Gokey
Lauren Alaina
Black Joe Lewis
James Arthur
Dennis DeYoung
San Fermin
High Valley
Los Lonely Boys
Tonic
Gnash
Tucker Beathard
John Waite
Hey Violet
The Church
Soul Asylum
William Michael Morgan
Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn
Whitney
Fishbone
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Pokey LaFarge
Lee Fields & The Expression
Hippo Campus
Barns Courtney
Tommy Tutone
Chicano Batman
Slaughter
Domenic Marte
Dylan Scott
Mondo Cozmo
The Marcus Kind Band
LANCO
IshDARR
Johnnyswim
The Suburbs
Dead Horses
Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers
Flint Eastwood
Vinyl Theatre
GGOOLLDD
Irontom
The Last Bandoleros
Willy Porter
Terry Hanck Band
MUNA
The Bright Light Social Hour
Welshly Arms
Lauv
Charlie Hirsch
SHAED
Parade of Lights
J Boog
The Regrettes
Alvarez Kings
Stop Light Observations
Bleeker
Klangstof
Big Thief
Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts
The Unlikely Candidates
JC Brooks
oddCouple
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Harts
Bassel & The Supernaturals
Hamish Anderson
Southern Avenue
Eh440
Zeshan B & The Transistors