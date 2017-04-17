Summerfest Announces 2017 Headliners

Get your calendars ready-- Milwaukee's Summerfest headliners have been revealed.

Among the long list of top-charting acts are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Pink, The Chainsmokers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton and many more.

More than 100 artists will take to the stages at the 50th edition of the summer event, dubbed the world’s largest music festival.

New this year is the renvoated Miller Lite Oasis stage, which will feature headlining acts like Flume, The Suburbs, Soul Asylum, Steve Aoki, Barnes courtney, Tegan & Sara, DNCE, Brett Eldredge and more.

Also performing during this year's festival will be Dierks Bentley, Future, Big Sean, Sheryl Crow, The Shins, Peter Frampton, Atmosphere, Slightly Stoopid, Andy Grammer.

The year’s festival will take place from June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9. Tickets are available for purchase, with prices currently ranging from $25-$80.

See the full lineup here or see below for the list of headlining acts.

Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons

P!nk

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton

Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne

Zac Brown Band

The Chainsmokers

The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price and Lukas Nelson

Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell and Future

Big Sean

Migos

Flume

Alessia Cara

Huey Lewis and the News

A Day to Remember

The Shins

The Band Perry

Steve Miller Band

DNCE

Atmosphere

Shinedown

Walk the Moon

Brett Eldredge

Miike Snow

Dispatch

Joss Stone

Steve Aoki

The Moody Blues

Third Eye Blind

AWOLNATION

Bleachers

Ziggy Marley

Tegan and Sara

Andy Grammer

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Phillip Phillips

Jon Bellion

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

NEEDTOBREATHE

Girl Talk

Peter Frampton

Dan + Shay

Slightly Stoopid

T-Pain

Walk Off The Earth

Chevelle

Frankie Ballard

MisterWives

House of Pain

REO Speedwagon

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Toto

Collective Soul

LOCASH

The Revivalists

KYLE

Guster

Phil Vassar

Hanson

BJ The Chicago Kid

Death From Above 1979

Blues Traveler

Jerrod Niemann

Peter Wolf

Blackberry Smoke

Ben Rector

Bebe Rexha

Car Seat Headrest

Allen Stone

JJ Grey & Mofro

Highly Suspect

Spin Doctors

Danny Gokey

Lauren Alaina

Black Joe Lewis

James Arthur

Dennis DeYoung

San Fermin

High Valley

Los Lonely Boys

Tonic

Gnash

Tucker Beathard

John Waite

Hey Violet

The Church

Soul Asylum

William Michael Morgan

Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn

Whitney

Fishbone

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Pokey LaFarge

Lee Fields & The Expression

Hippo Campus

Barns Courtney

Tommy Tutone

Chicano Batman

Slaughter

Domenic Marte

Dylan Scott

Mondo Cozmo

The Marcus Kind Band

LANCO

IshDARR

Johnnyswim

The Suburbs

Dead Horses

Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers

Flint Eastwood

Vinyl Theatre

GGOOLLDD

Irontom

The Last Bandoleros

Willy Porter

Terry Hanck Band

MUNA

The Bright Light Social Hour

Welshly Arms

Lauv

Charlie Hirsch

SHAED

Parade of Lights

J Boog

The Regrettes

Alvarez Kings

Stop Light Observations

Bleeker

Klangstof

Big Thief

Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

The Unlikely Candidates

JC Brooks

oddCouple

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Harts

Bassel & The Supernaturals

Hamish Anderson

Southern Avenue

Eh440

Zeshan B & The Transistors