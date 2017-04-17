Summerfest Announces 2017 Headliners | NBC Chicago
Summerfest Announces 2017 Headliners

    Get your calendars ready-- Milwaukee's Summerfest headliners have been revealed. 

    Among the long list of top-charting acts are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Pink, The Chainsmokers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chris Stapleton and many more. 

    More than 100 artists will take to the stages at the 50th edition of the summer event, dubbed the world’s largest music festival.

    New this year is the renvoated Miller Lite Oasis stage, which will feature headlining acts like Flume, The Suburbs, Soul Asylum, Steve Aoki, Barnes courtney, Tegan & Sara, DNCE, Brett Eldredge and more. 

    Also performing during this year's festival will be Dierks Bentley, Future, Big Sean, Sheryl Crow, The Shins, Peter Frampton, Atmosphere, Slightly Stoopid, Andy Grammer.

    The year’s festival will take place from June 28-July 2 and July 4-July 9. Tickets are available for purchase, with prices currently ranging from $25-$80.

    See the full lineup here or see below for the list of headlining acts. 

    Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons

    P!nk

    Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton

    Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne

    Zac Brown Band

    The Chainsmokers

    The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson

    Bob Dylan

    Sheryl Crow

    Jason Isbell

    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

    Margo Price and Lukas Nelson

    Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell and Future

    Big Sean

    Migos

    Flume

    Alessia Cara

    Huey Lewis and the News

    A Day to Remember

    The Shins

    The Band Perry

    Steve Miller Band

    DNCE

    Atmosphere

    Shinedown

    Walk the Moon

    Brett Eldredge

    Miike Snow

    Dispatch

    Joss Stone

    Steve Aoki

    The Moody Blues

    Third Eye Blind

    AWOLNATION

    Bleachers

    Ziggy Marley

    Tegan and Sara

    Andy Grammer

    Gilberto Santa Rosa

    Phillip Phillips

    Jon Bellion

    Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

    NEEDTOBREATHE

    Girl Talk

    Peter Frampton

    Dan + Shay

    Slightly Stoopid

    T-Pain

    Walk Off The Earth

    Chevelle

    Frankie Ballard

    MisterWives

    House of Pain

    REO Speedwagon

    Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

    Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

    Toto

    Collective Soul

    LOCASH

    The Revivalists

    KYLE

    Guster

    Phil Vassar

    Hanson

    BJ The Chicago Kid

    Death From Above 1979

    Blues Traveler

    Jerrod Niemann

    Peter Wolf

    Blackberry Smoke

    Ben Rector

    Bebe Rexha

    Car Seat Headrest

    Allen Stone

    JJ Grey & Mofro

    Highly Suspect

    Spin Doctors

    Danny Gokey

    Lauren Alaina

    Black Joe Lewis

    James Arthur

    Dennis DeYoung

    San Fermin

    High Valley

    Los Lonely Boys

    Tonic

    Gnash

    Tucker Beathard

    John Waite

    Hey Violet

    The Church

    Soul Asylum

    William Michael Morgan

    Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn

    Whitney

    Fishbone

    Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

    Pokey LaFarge

    Lee Fields & The Expression

    Hippo Campus

    Barns Courtney

    Tommy Tutone

    Chicano Batman

    Slaughter

    Domenic Marte

    Dylan Scott

    Mondo Cozmo

    The Marcus Kind Band

    LANCO

    IshDARR

    Johnnyswim

    The Suburbs

    Dead Horses

    Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers

    Flint Eastwood

    Vinyl Theatre

    GGOOLLDD

    Irontom

    The Last Bandoleros

    Willy Porter

    Terry Hanck Band

    MUNA

    The Bright Light Social Hour

    Welshly Arms

    Lauv

    Charlie Hirsch

    SHAED

    Parade of Lights

    J Boog 

    The Regrettes 

    Alvarez Kings 

    Stop Light Observations 

    Bleeker 

    Klangstof 

    Big Thief 

    Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts 

    The Unlikely Candidates 

    JC Brooks 

    oddCouple

    Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

    Harts 

    Bassel & The Supernaturals 

    Hamish Anderson 

    Southern Avenue 

    Eh440 

    Zeshan B & The Transistors

