Strong Labor Day Storms Possible for Parts of Chicago Area

NBC 5 meteorologist Andy Avalos is tracking a partly sunny, windy and warm Labor Day with a few scattered showers or storms possible in the afternoon across portions of the metro area. (Published 3 hours ago)

A partly sunny, warm and windy Labor Day could turn stormy by day's end.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible by early afternoon across portions of the metro area, weather models show, but storms are more likely to appear later Monday afternoon and early evening along and south of I-80 and in northwest Indiana.

Some storms may become strong to severe with heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible.

Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 80s likely will start to fall later in the afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. Afternoon winds are expected to shift, bringing gusts of up to 25 and 30 mph, but likely will ease in the evening.

Summer-like temperatures quickly will switch to fall, as conditions become breezy and much cooler by Monday night. Lows near 50 degrees are expected well inland and upper 50s in Chicago by dawn.

A few showers are possible again Tuesday, which is expected to be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The cool trend continues Wednesday as highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

A few lake effect showers or isolated storms also are possible Wednesday along wtih water spouts or cold air funnels.

Thursday marks another day of potential highs in the mid-to-upper 60s along with another round of possible lake-effect showers and isolated storms.

Temperatures rebound a bit on Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 70s.