Storms Possible Amid Heat Wave Across the Chicago Area

As temperatures swell for the fourth day in a row, the Chicago area’s heat wave could be met with with showers beginning as early as Tuesday afternoon.

While most areas will likely stay dry, one or two isolated storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening hours as the temperatures drop in the southern suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Wednesday could be a different story. It looks to be hot and humid once more with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s again, though isolated storms and showers will increase in the afternoon and through the evening hours.

Those storms will likely bring heavy rain, strong winds and potentially even hail as they cross the Chicago area, with a slight risk for severe weather between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

More rain is expected Thursday morning before a dry stretch in the afternoon, while showers and storms could then return late Thursday night through the day on Friday and into the weekend.

Even with storms possible, high temperatures are forecasted to stay in the upper 80s through the weekend before cooling to around 78 degrees on Sunday.