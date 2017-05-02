Steve Harvey Helps Chicago Teen With Epic 'Prom-posal'

Steve Harvey, right, helps Chicago high school student Christopher Dobbs surprise his prom date with a "Prom-posal" on the May 2 edition of "The Steve Harvey Show."

As high school students get more and more creative with their “Promposals,” it’s getting harder and harder to come up with a unique idea to ask that special someone to the big dance, but one Chicago teen found an awesome way to do it thanks to a popular talk show.

That show, “The Steve Harvey Show,” spent its entire episode on Tuesday discussing the ins and outs of prom, with Steve putting on his professor cap to show students how to dance to both fast and slow songs, and also educating students on the finer points of etiquette and behavior on the big night.

To cap everything off, Harvey helped out 18-year old Christopher Dobbs, a high school student from Chicago, with an epic “Promposal” for his classmate Tia. Currently friends, Dobbs also asked Tia to be his girlfriend in front of the studio audience:

Thankfully for Christopher (and Steve), Tia ended up saying yes to the proposal, and she also agreed to be Dobbs' girlfriend, as he admitted that he'd had a crush on her since the seventh grade.

"Instead of being just a friend for prom, I want to be your boyfriend to prom," Dobbs said during the touching moment.

"I'd like that," Tia said after taking a moment to compose herself, much to the delight of Harvey, who showed off some dance moves on the stage next to the happy couple, and the studio audience.