In a virtually unprecedented move, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office has agreed to take a fresh look at cases involving a disgraced Chicago Police sergeant and the tactical team he commanded on Chicago’s South Side.

Already in that case, the commander of the crew, Sgt. Ronald Watts, and one of his officers, Khalat Mohammed, were convicted of shaking down drug dealers and others at the Ida B. Wells housing project. But others have come forward to say they were framed by the officers and others who worked on the same tactical team.

Two other Chicago police officers, Shannon Spalding and Daniel Echeverria, said they developed evidence which was never prosecuted, that the entire team was dirty.

In court Monday morning, Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told Judge Leroy Martin, "We are looking into the matter and investigating all of the claims that are brought to us."

In the long run, that could end up involving hundreds of cases.

Defense Attorney Joshua Tepfer told Martin on Monday morning that he has been working with the State’s Attorney’s office to identify other individuals who were framed and wrongfully convicted by Watts and officers working under his command. Tepfer told the judge that the two sides are even seeking outside funding, to finance a much wider investigation.

"In my belief there are many, many cases of individuals who were wrongfully convicted at the hands of these officers," Tepfer told NBC5. "The process of identifying them has always been the most difficult part of the process."

Journalist Jamie Kalven, who had sued for the appointment of a so-called “special master” to investigate wrongdoing by the officers, called the decision by the State’s Attorney to proactively investigate the cases, "a new day."

"Nobody knows really how big this potentially is," Kalven said. "These officers operated in abandoned communities in high rise public housing for more than a decade."

Officers Spalding and Echeverria, who tried to blow the whistle on wrongdoing at Ida B. Wells, said they unsuccessfully tried to warn superiors that uncharged officers were still working.

"Officers who have been engaged in criminal activity for years may very well still be on the force," Kalven said.

A spokesman for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said at least initially, the probe will be centered on individuals still incarcerated who might have been framed by Watts.

But in a filing Monday morning, Tepfer told the judge that it is also his understanding that the State’s Attorney "…is willing to dedicate significant personnel and financial resources to identifying other individuals who are no longer in custody, but may have been framed by Sgt. Watts previously…"

"I absolutely believe that this is unlike any other scandal that I’ve ever witnessed," Tepfer told NBC 5. "I believe it encapsulates the code of silence like nothing I’ve ever seen."