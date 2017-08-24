One of the founders of Stan’s Donuts will celebrate his 88th birthday this weekend, and customers of the popular chain will be the ones to benefit.

According to the chain’s website, glazed doughnuts at participating restaurants will be sold for just 88 cents on Saturday. Chicago’s six different locations will participate in the promotion, with most locations opening at 6:30 a.m. on the big day.

Chain co-founder Stan Berman, who partnered up with Rich Labriola to found the company in 1963, will celebrate his 88th birthday this weekend, the chain announced on its website.