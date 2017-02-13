Chicago Suburb Announces Plan to 'Coexist' With Coyotes

Expecting an increase in coyote activity, the city of St. Charles announced a public safety plan Monday ahead of the common breeding months for the animals this February.

In material released by the city, officials stressed the need to “coexist” with the animals. Coyotes are native to Illinois and serve an important role in local ecosystems by keeping the populations of smaller wildlife and vermin in balance, according to information released by the city.

The plan aligns with strategies adopted by nearby communities, the St. Charles Park District says.

“While coyotes are unlikely to attack humans, they can become more aggressive if they find an area that suits their needs and they want to defend it,” the city’s plan says.

Officials say coyotes thrive in suburban areas like St. Charles due to an abundance of food, water and shelter. Coyotes find common suburban items trash can contents and pet food left outside or gardens very appealing.

“There have been no recorded coyote attacks on humans reported in the Chicagoland area or the state of Illinois,” the city says. “However, coyotes that have become ‘habituated’ to humans may not show fear when encountering humans.”

Two coyotes jumped a fence and attacked a large dog Thursday in west suburban Riverside, but the woman watching the pet scared the attackers off by yelling and throwing things.

The city offers the following tips to keep pets safe from coyotes:

• Never leave your pet by themselves or unattended outside, especially at night

• Always keep your pet on a leash in public areas

• Leave your pet food and water inside to prevent it from attracting coyotes

• Use high fences around your yard

The city also says residents should remove food and water sources accessible to coyotes. Residents should never intentionally feed a coyote—or feral cats, deer or other wildlife that might attract the coyotes. Do not leave pets unattended outside.