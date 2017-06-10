A Special Olympics Illinois athlete suffered a medical emergency while competing in the State Summer Games and passed away on Saturday, the organization announced.

The athlete suffered a medical emergency during a swimming competition at the event, which took place in Normal. Lifeguards and EMT’s, who were already on scene in accordance with event protocols, immediately came to the athlete’s aid, according to a press release issued by Special Olympics Illinois.

The athlete, who is not being identified out of respect for the family’s privacy according to Special Olympics, was taken to Advocate Bromenn Hospital in Normal, where they were pronounced dead.

A cause of death was not announced by Special Olympics Illinois.

According to WRPW in Normal, the family of the athlete asked that the other athletes involved in the State Summer Games be allowed to continue competing.