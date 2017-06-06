Southwest Airlines Offers Major Sale for a Short Time

The Transportation Security Administration collects millions of dollars in lost and confiscated items each year, which is then sold to law enforcement or sent to public auction. Pocket knives, watches, snow globes and baseball bats are among some of the items up for grabs from Phoenix, Arizona's Sky Harbor Airport this week.

Want to get away? You better act fast.

Starting Tuesday, Southwest Airlines is running a three-day sale, offering some one-way tickets for as little as $49.

Tickets purchased during the sale must be used between August 22 and December 13, according to Southwest’s website.

From Chicago, the airline is offering the deal to 31 destinations across the country as well as Cancun, Mexico.

Some of flights departing from Midway Airport include flights to Cincinnati, Cleveland or Columbus, Ohio, starting at $49.

Travelers can head south to Jacksonville, Florida, Birmingham, Alabama, and either Dallas or Houston, Texas, all for $99 apiece.

California destinations include Sacramento, San Diego, and San Jose at starting prices between $121 and $149.

A full list of destinations and pricing is available on the airline’s website.

The sale ends Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.

