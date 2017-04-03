Chicago police have issued a warning after two carjacking attempts occurred in the city’s South Loop neighborhood in less than 24 hours last week. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports.

Chicago police have issued a warning after two carjacking attempts occurred in the city’s South Loop neighborhood in less than 24 hours last week.

The first incident occurred in the 900 block of S. Michigan Ave. early Thursday, police said in a community alert.

Around 3 a.m., two men in a black vehicle approached the driver of a car stopped in a traffic.

The offenders displayed guns and ordered the driver to get out of the car. In that instance, authorities said the driver was able to escape.

That night, around 10:47 p.m., another attempted robbery occurred – this one successful.

Two armed men approached a car in the 2100 block of S. Wabash Ave., officials said, and forced the driver out of the car. The offenders stole the vehicle, as well as the victim’s cell phone, according to police.

The men were believed to be in their 20s, according to police, who released a photo of a black Chrysler Sebring that they believe is similar to the one the suspects were driving.

Photo credit: Chicago Police

News of the robbery attempts left the South Loop community on edge Monday, as police warned residents to be more aware of their surroundings.

“It's surprising for it to be downtown—I never heard of carjackings down here near downtown,” said Lantanya Becton, who works as a security guard at a condo building in the area.

“I know about people's cars getting broken into, from working down here, but carjackings – never heard of it,” she added.

No one is in custody in connection with either incident, according to police, who continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-8384.