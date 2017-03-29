A 24-year-old woman was the victim of a hit-and-run in Chicago Wednesday afternoon that was caught on surveillance video. Natalie Martinez reports.

Cierra Barnes was struck while crossing the street at 5300 West Chicago Avenue in the city's South Austin neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. She had just left Hair Biz Salon where she works as a shampoo assistant, family said. Her family and witnesses say the dark colored Hyndai Sonata that struck her as it made a left turn didn’t bother to stop.

Marqeva Barnes, Cierra’s aunt, said Cierra was getting paper for the salon when the accident happened.

“I saw change, money, the tissue was across the street,” Marqeva said. “The man hit her pretty hard.”

Super Low Meat Market across the street informed the Barnes family they had recorded the whole incident on a surveillance camera.

Jose Sepulveda, a security guard in the area, said he saw what happened.

“It is kind of messed up, that [the driver didn't] get out and just check on her,” he said.

Family says Barnes is sore but going to be OK—she has no broken bones.

They also said a police report has been filed.