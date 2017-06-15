Six Flags Ranked Among Most Electrifying Theme Parks in America | NBC Chicago
Six Flags Ranked Among Most Electrifying Theme Parks in America

    For people looking to fill their need for adventure this summer, a new ranking says that Six Flags Great America is one of the most “electrifying amusement parks” in the country.

    That ranking, compiled by TripAdvisor spin-off “Family Vacation Critic,” puts Six Flags theme parks nationwide in the number six spot among the eight most electrifying amusement parks in the entire country.

    With new rides like The Joker and classics like Raging Bull, Six Flags in Gurnee made the list not only because of its wide-variety of roller coasters, but also because of its family friendly atmosphere and extensive amenities that can appeal to families with children of all ages.

    The top-ranked theme park in America is also in the Midwest, as Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH topped the list. The park, a five-hour drive from Chicago, is located on Lake Erie and features some of the most famous roller coasters in the country.

    Other Midwest landmarks to make the list include Kings Island in Mason, OH, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, and Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO. 

