7 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Parking Lot on Chicago’s South Side

Seven people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of an event center on Chicago’s Far South Side early Sunday, according to police. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Seven people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of an event center on Chicago’s Far South Side early Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Loomis Street in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood.

The group was in the parking lot of the Universal Entertainment Center when a man in a black SUV opened fire before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality, and further details, including the victim’s age and identity, were not available.

A 30-year-old man and two women, ages 31 and 33, were each shot in their left legs, while a 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, according to police.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals in conditions ranging from stable to serious, police said.

Emotions ran high Sunday morning as friends and family of the victims gathered near the scene, searching for answers. A confrontation erupted as a woman who was speaking with officers rushed across the street and began fighting with another woman.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting and authorities continue to investigate.