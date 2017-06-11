2 Shot on Chicago Riverwalk in the Loop

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Chicago Riverwalk, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Chicago Riverwalk, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:04 a.m. near the intersection of W. Wacker Dr. and N. Dearborn St. at the popular attraction in the city’s Loop.

Authorities said the victims were involved in an argument with several other men when shots were fired.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left foot, according to police, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Both men were taken to Northwest Memorial Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The location of the shooting – a busy tourist destination – stunned many witnesses.

"I kind of feel that now the area’s sort of, you know, tainted," said Sergio Castro, adding, "We thought this area was going to be protected from this kind of stuff. We don’t think it’s gonna happen around here, so I don’t feel that great about it right now."

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.