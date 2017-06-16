2 Children Shot on Playground at Chicago Elementary School | NBC Chicago
2 Children Shot on Playground at Chicago Elementary School

The shooting occurred at Warren Elementary School in the 9200 block of South Jeffery Avenue, police said

    Two children, ages 7 and 13, were shot Friday afternoon on a playground at an elementary school on Chicago's Far South Side. 

    The shooting occurred at Warren Elementary School in the 9200 block of South Jeffery Avenue, police said. 

    A 7-year-old girl was shot in the thigh, and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand, according to Chicago Fire officials. Both were transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

    The injuries are not life-threatening, fire officials said.

    Police News Affairs said officers responded to a call of shots fired and "discovered two juveniles shot" outside the school.

    Community activist Andrew Holmes told NBC 5 police were looking for three people in a black vehicle.

    Police said "persons of interest" were being questioned. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

