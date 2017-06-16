2 Children Shot on Playground at Chicago Elementary School

Two children, ages 7 and 13, were shot Friday afternoon on a playground at an elementary school on Chicago's Far South Side.

The shooting occurred at Warren Elementary School in the 9200 block of South Jeffery Avenue, police said.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the thigh, and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand, according to Chicago Fire officials. Both were transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

The injuries are not life-threatening, fire officials said.

Police News Affairs said officers responded to a call of shots fired and "discovered two juveniles shot" outside the school.

Community activist Andrew Holmes told NBC 5 police were looking for three people in a black vehicle.

Police said "persons of interest" were being questioned.

