Shedd Aquarium Offers Free Admission to Illinois Residents

For families looking for fun activities to start the fall season, the Shedd Aquarium has you covered as they’ll offer free admission to the facility throughout the month of September.

Beginning on Wednesday, any Illinois resident with a valid ID will receive free admission to the museum, the Shedd announced this week. The admission includes all permanent exhibits in the museum, and the Stingray Touch exhibit.

According to the aquarium’s website, tickets purchased online will come with a $3 transaction fee, and Free Day tickets are expected to sell out, so residents are encouraged to buy them in advance.