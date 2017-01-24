Want a free cheeseburger? There’s an app for that.

Shake Shack is giving away a free single ShackBurger to guests who download the new Shack App until Tuesday, Feb. 28. The deal offer does not apply to at airport, stadium or ballpark locations, ShakeShack says. All you need to do is download the app, create an account and use the promotional code “shackappy” during checkout.

The restaurant chain, which started in New York City in the early 2000s as a hot dog cart, is known for its burgers, frozen custard, shakes and green-minded business approach.

“The Shack App brings a whole new way to experience Shake Shack for our guests—meeting them where they are, when they want, on their terms,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack. “Our initial test and rollout have gone very smoothly, and I am thrilled to share that you can now order ahead at nearly all of our U.S. Shacks.”

Shake Shack says the app is intended to elevate the “in-Shack guest experience,” with shorter pick up times and mobile ordering.

“With the new Shack App, guests can pick their food, choose an available pickup time and it will be cooked-to-order and timed to their arrival,” Shake Shack said in a news release announcing the app. “All pickup times are in fifteen minute increments. Check the app for availability throughout the day.”

Users can peruse the menu, find restaurant locations, access nutritional information and even keep track of food allergies. You can even watch live video of the original restaurant’s kitchen in New York.

An Android version of the app is in development, Shake Shack says.