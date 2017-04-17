The White Sox are 4-2 on their current road trip, and will look to finish off the trip strong with a three-game series against the New York Yankees this week.

The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a nine-game road trip, and after winning four of their first six contests away from the Windy City, they’ll look to finish things off strong as they take on the New York Yankees.

The Yankees, who are off to a hot start of their own and are currently just a half game behind the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East, will be looking to stymie the White Sox momentum after the won two out of three games against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field over the weekend.

Monday 6:05 p.m.: Holland (1-1) vs. Montgomery (0-0)

Holland has looked strong in his first two starts with the White Sox, scattering five hits nad giving up just two earned runs in 12 innings of work thus far.

For Holland, the key against the Yankees will be control. Even though he’s only given up five hits, he has walked five batters, and that number will have to come down if he’s going to continue having success against a solid Yankees lineup that includes some big boppers.

Offensively, the White Sox will look to the middle of their lineup to get some production against Jordan Montgomery. Against lefties this season, Avisail Garcia (who is batting fifth for the White Sox on Monday) has posted a .545 batting average with six hits and two runs scored, and Matt Davidson (batting sixth) has a .333 average with two extra-base hits and a pair of runs scored against southpaws.

Tuesday 6:05 p.m.:Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Severino (1-0)

The White Sox could be in for an interesting challenge against Luis Severino on Tuesday, as the hurler has struck out 17 batters in 12 innings of work thus far this season. He has also given up 11 hits and six earned runs, so he certainly hammers the strike zone, and the Sox will have to try to take advantage of that.

Miguel Gonzalez has had mixed results in his first two starts of the season, giving up five earned runs and striking out 11 batters in 10 innings of work, and he’ll have a couple of Yankees hitters to watch out for in the series. Starlin Castro has been rolling as of late, picking up multiple hits in three of his last five games, and Chase Headley has been just as hot, piling up nine hits and scoring six runs in his last six games.

Wednesday 6:05 p.m.: Covey (0-0) vs. Tanaka (1-1)

The road trip finale will pit Dylan Covey, who gave up just one earned run in his lone start of the season thus far, against Masahiro Tanaka, who has the worst ERA among all Yankees hurlers and has yet to find his form in the early stages of the regular season.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, only five players on the team have ever taken an at-bat against Tanaka, and only one has had any type of success. Avisail Garcia is that player, as he has three hits in six career at-bats against the hurler. Both Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu have one hit in six at-bats apiece against Tanaka, and Tim Anderson is hitless in four at-bats.