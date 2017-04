There's a new destination for Cubs merchandise en route to Wrigley Field.



A new 8,400-square-foot retail store aims to cover all your Cubbie needs, from general apparel and jerseys to gifts and toys, all spread across two floors.



The flagship store was opened by the new retail arm of Levy Restaurants, which launched a new suite of food for the park this season.



See inside the new store, located at 3637 N. Clark St.