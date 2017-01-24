White House press secretary Sean Spicer is ready for some ice cream.

In his response late Monday to an open letter from ice cream company Dippin’ Dots, Spicer made it clear he is ready to put behind him years of quarrelsome tweets about the niche frozen treat.

The ice cream entered the news on Sunday when the AV Club published a story headlined “Trump’s press secretary has been fighting with Dippin’ Dots for 5 years.” It chronicled the sporadic and seemingly one-sided feud between Spicer and the company dating back to 2005.

On Monday, the Kentucky-based company’s CEO, Scott Fischer, wrote an open letter to Spicer.

“We understand that ice cream is a serious matter,” Fischer wrote. “And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes.”

In the letter, Fischer promotes his company as a job creator experiencing sales growth—something he says is on Spicer’s agenda too.

“We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. What do you say?” Fischer asks. “We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors.”

The “favorite flavors” line is presumably a response to one of Spicer’s more pointed complaints about Dippin’ Dots.

Spicer's response?

Dippin' Dots did not immediately respond to request for comment.