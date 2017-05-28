Scattered Showers on Tap for Sunday in Chicago

There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning, but the NBC 5 Storm Team forecast is largely dry for the Chicago area as Memorial Day weekend rolls along.
High temperatures in the Chicago are forecasted to be in the mid-to-upper 70’s for Sunday, with scattered showers and storms clearing out of the area by the noon hour.
There is another chance of a widely scattered shower around 4 p.m.
For Memorial Day Monday, temperatures will remain in the mid 70’s, and there is a possibility of widely scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the forecast.
Published 48 minutes ago