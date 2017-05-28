Scattered Showers on Tap for Sunday in Chicago

The Chicago area should be mostly dry on Sunday, but widely scattered showers are still in the forecast as the Memorial Day weekend continues. NBC 5's Alicia Roman has more.

There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning, but the NBC 5 Storm Team forecast is largely dry for the Chicago area as Memorial Day weekend rolls along.

High temperatures in the Chicago are forecasted to be in the mid-to-upper 70’s for Sunday, with scattered showers and storms clearing out of the area by the noon hour.

There is another chance of a widely scattered shower around 4 p.m.

For Memorial Day Monday, temperatures will remain in the mid 70’s, and there is a possibility of widely scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the forecast.